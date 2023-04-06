Havoc recurred in Bangabazar

Words can hardly express our sorrow and anger over the tragedy that smashed Bangabazar Shopping Complex on Tuesday. The image of hundreds of shops being gutted before eyes not only brought back the recent nightmares of horrific infernos causing immeasurable loss in terms of property and lives in this city, also laid bare the magnitude of improvidence developed on our sheer greed and negligence. We don't know how many more lives and properties need to be cost for the authorities concerned to have a revisit in their approach to fire safety.



According to the news reports, most of around 5,000 shops at the complex have been burnt to ashes requiring around 50 fire fighters' units around six and a half hours to tame the fire that started at around 6:10am. Thanks stars that it finally blew over without claiming any lives but at least 12 people, among whom eight are firefighters, have reportedly fallen sick because of the smoke.



Additionally, according to official data, there were at least six small to medium fire incidents in the market in the past decade and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) had found 683 buildings in eight zones of Dhaka using their basements to store flammable items, violating building construction rules. This situation has only come about because of Rajuk's own failure to properly monitor and enforce the said rules.



However, as a nation, we have been far too lax over the issue of fire safety, much to the detriment of our well-being, as testified by the recent series of fires breaking out across the nation -- predominantly in the capital city -- which seems to be going on unabated, which means that we have failed to draw lessons.



When it comes to the frequency of fires, it seems that Dhaka city is hell-bent on breaking a record of sorts, with one fire after another littering the skyline of the city year after year. Our buildings and other structures continue to function under a shroud of neglect as seen with the numerous industrial fires which made the headlines last year, but the key factor always boils down to a lack of enforcement of building code.



We haven't learnt from the past and we don't take remedial action. There have been such incidents in the past as well. There has been a nominal committee of inquiry but we have not been able to come up with a permanent solution which is unfortunate. It is important to learn from the past.



This must be stopped. We cannot afford to lose anymore lives and livelihoods to fires. We urge the relevant authorities, including Rajuk, fire service and the city corporations, to acknowledge the gravity of the danger overcrowded city face.

