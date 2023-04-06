Practical steps to make Dhaka safer and greener

As the world's population grows, sustainable cities become increasingly essential. Building green cities is one way to reduce the environmental impact of urbanization while improving residents' quality of life. Green cities prioritize sustainability by using renewable energy sources, promoting public transportation, creating green spaces, and reducing waste. Dhaka is one of the most densely populated cities in the world, facing severe environmental challenges such as air and water pollution. Using sustainable and green architecture can help mitigate these issues while providing residents with a healthy living environment and incorporating green roofs, vertical gardens, and energy-efficient designs that can reduce the carbon footprint of buildings, making them more environmentally friendly.



Modern intelligent planning should be involved by eroding mismatches in Dhaka's urbanization that require a coordinated effort engaging all stakeholders to make Dhaka sustainable. For this, a comprehensive urban planning framework, increased investment in capacity building, and greater collaboration between regulating bodies are needed. Building a greener and safer Dhaka will require various tactical steps across different sectors. Potential solutions could be as follows:



Green Infrastructure: Dhaka needs to invest in green infrastructure such as parks, green spaces, urban forests, green roofs, and permeable pavements to mitigate the impacts of urbanization and promote biodiversity. The city should encourage the construction of energy-efficient green buildings that use sustainable materials. Infrastructure improvements such as upgrading the electrical grid and replacing old pipes can reduce the risk of accidents and explosions. It's essential to maintain a regular schedule of inspections and maintenance to identify and address potential hazards.



Sustainable Urban Design: Urban design should be planned to maximize the use of natural resources such as sunlight, wind, and rainwater while reducing the need for artificial resources such as electricity and water.



Waste Management: The city should implement a comprehensive waste management system that includes recycling, composting, and waste-to-energy facilities to reduce waste and promote circular economy principles. Proper waste management can prevent pollution and reduce the risk of explosions. The government can encourage recycling and composting, incentivize businesses to reduce waste and invest in waste-to-energy technologies.



Efficient Transportation: The city should promote efficient transportation by building cycling and pedestrian lanes, bus rapid transit systems, and incentivizing public transport over personal cars. Expand and improve public transportation networks to encourage people to use them instead of private vehicles. Introduce car-free zones in high-traffic areas to reduce congestion and enhance air quality.



Public Participation: The residents of Dhaka need to involve the public in the planning and decision-making process to ensure that the city's sustainable development goals are aligned with the needs and aspirations of its citizens.



Green Spaces: By creating more green spaces, such as parks and gardens, to improve air quality and provide space for outdoor recreation. Develop rooftop gardens and green walls to reduce the urban heat effect. Protect existing green spaces from development and illegal dumping.



Water Management: Encourage rainwater harvesting systems to reduce dependence on groundwater and municipal water supply. Implement policies that require buildings to have water-efficient fixtures, such as low-flow toilets and faucets. Protect wetlands and other natural areas to help manage storm water runoff and reduce flooding. Develop emergency response plans and procedures to protect citizens from natural disasters and utility explosions.



Safe Gas Transmission and Ancillary Utility Service Lines: A modern transmission line for gas and all ancillary utility services must have detailed area maps, connecting data and information on project initiation, monitoring implementation with results achieved within fixed timeframes. Smart grids can keep in check and manage energy usage more efficiently. This can reduce the risk of overloading and explosions in utility systems. Smart grids can also integrate renewable energy sources, ensuring a more stable and resilient power supply.



Promote Energy Efficiency: Promoting energy efficiency can help reduce energy consumption, lower utility bills, and mitigate the risk of explosions. The risks can be averted through public awareness campaigns, building codes that mandate energy-efficient construction, and incentives for businesses to implement energy-saving practices.



Fire Safety and Hazard Management: Fire safety is a significant concern in Dhaka, given the high population density and the prevalence of unsafe buildings. In recent years, there have been several devastating fires in the city, many of which were caused by faulty utility line transmission or inadequate fire safety systems. One of the significant challenges is the city's outdated and overloaded electrical infrastructure. Many buildings have illegal or unsafe electrical connections, which can cause fires. Additionally, power outages and voltage fluctuations can also lead to electrical fires. The government and private sector have been investing in improving fire safety systems and upgrading the electrical infrastructure to address these issues. For example, some buildings must have fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and emergency exits installed, and there are regulations for building safety inspections. Unfortunately, enforcement of these regulations needs to be adhered to and should be strictly penalized. In terms of the electrical infrastructure, there have been efforts to upgrade and expand the power grid and to improve the transmission and distribution network.



Regulations and Codes of Conduct: Dhaka's urban planning should incorporate stringent zoning and land-use laws and enforcement. Many buildings are constructed without proper permits and display brazen non-adherence to the government, leading to overcrowding, unsafe structures, and inadequate facilities.



In addition to all the points mentioned above, our Housing and Building Research Institute (HBRI) has often devised policies such as developing affordable housing projects catering to the needs of low-income residents, which lack enforcement. Such projects can include micro-housing, community-based housing, and shared housing models. Ensuring safety and accessibility is an issue in constructing safe, affordable, comfortable housing/accommodation in Dhaka. HBRI can promote earthquake-resistant designs, fire safety measures, and accessible designs for people with disabilities. Furthermore, the structure of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and public transport systems can improve the accessibility and safety of housing for all residents. HBRI can foster community development by creating and promoting the development of public spaces, community centres, and other amenities that encourage deeper social and communal engagement leading to a better quality of life. By implementing a mix of all these strategies holistically, Dhaka can become the builder of a sustainable and liveable city that promotes the health and well-being of its citizens while protecting the environment.



Syed Ershad Ahmed is the Former President of FICCI and the Current President of AmCham-BD; Syeda Shahrazad Rahman is a Former Trade & Investment Officer at the British High Commission-BD, a Former Commercial Specialist at the U.S. Embassy-BD, and a Freelance Business Consultant at Maverick



