

Padma Bridge: A new journey in communication



Moreover, trains are much safer than all other means of transport. It is also environmentally friendly. Still, Bangladesh Railway's railway track is less than the road route. The Department of Roadways and Public Paths alone is responsible for about 22,000 kilometres of roadways and freeways in the nation. But there are almost four thousand kilometres of railway. However, the railway line was extended over a few years. It will take time to undo the adverse effects of past manipulations on railways. But the rails have started to change. We can see it right in front of our eyes.



Especially the development of railway infrastructure is becoming visible one by one. The previous neglect in the development of the railway sector in the country is no more. For almost a century, the government has continued to pay admirable attention to the development of the railway sector. A separate ministry has been made for railways. Investment in the railway sector has increased. The development of railway infrastructure is going on despite various adversities. Even during the Corona period, the railway development work did not stop.



During the Corona period, there was an opportunity to visit the work of the big projects of Bangladesh Railway. At that time, we had to work according to other rules including social distancing. Work was going on under strict restrictions. The biggest project of Bangladesh Railway is - the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project. The cost of this project has been estimated at 39 thousand 246 cores 79 lakh taka. Various works of this project were also going on during Corona.



172 km railway from Dhaka to Jessore via Padma Bridge is being constructed under this project. In the meantime, we have come to know - Bangladesh Railway is preparing to run a special train experimentally on the broken part of the railway from the Mawa to Padma Bridge of this project. Those concerned are preparing to conduct it on April 4.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge on June 25 last year. The next day, traffic started on the road over the double-decker bridge. The target was to start train services on Padma Bridge on the same day. But due to the lack of coordination between the Bangladesh Bridge Department and the Bangladesh Railway, it was not possible to run trains on the Padma Bridge as soon as the traffic started. Because Bangladesh Railway could not complete the project in that period of time. Finally, the work of the Padma Bridge section of the Padma Bridge Rail Link project along with the Mawa and broken parts has progressed. The train is now ready to run.



While writing this article, Padma Bridge Rail Link Project Director Afzal Hossain said that it will take at least five months to complete the entire work on the Dhaka to Mawa section. Then it will be possible to run the train from Dhaka to the broken part. Now we are preparing to run special trains experimentally on the broken section from Mawa to Padma multi-purpose bridge. Through this, for the first time, trains will be operated over the Padma Bridge. Earlier, a train was run experimentally on Faridpur's Bhanga to Shariatpur's Padma Bridge link railway.



Through this rail link project, a shorter route of 212.05 km between Dhaka-Jessore-Khulna and an alternative railway with improved operational facilities will be established.



After the launch of the Padma Bridge, direct road connectivity has been established between the 21 districts of the southwest of the country. Once the rail connectivity project is complete, the coverage of the rail service will increase. The concerned people of Bangladesh Railways hope that after the completion of the railway connection project, the Dhaka-Jesore train will be able to run in about two hours. If this is implemented, the time of concerned passengers will be saved.



Padma Bridge Rail Link project is now progressing step by step. If the whole project becomes a reality, a new railway route from Dhaka to Khulna will be built over the Padma Bridge. The distance from the capital Dhaka to Khulna will be reduced by 212 kilometers on the new railway. It will take three and a half hours to travel from Dhaka to Khulna. A new broad-gauge railway is being constructed from Dhaka to Jessore under the project.



In the communication sector of Bangladesh, especially in the field of road communication, four, lane, six lanes, and eight-lane roads are being constructed with priority given to speed and safety. Along with this, the railway is being converted from single to double in different parts. It will increase the speed of the vehicle. Passengers will get benefits in different areas.



Padma Bridge is becoming the hub of the country's economic corridor. Padma Bridge will become a unique symbol of economic freedom. Keeping the Padma Bridge at the core, this road and rail connection is not only a regional but also an international connection. The bridge will play a very important role in inter-regional connectivity, especially in the implementation of the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) Motor Vehicle Agreement.



We are never happy when a project comes to fruition. We will be very happy if the Padma Bridge Rail Link is operational. Because this is our most anticipated project. It is said that the train will run at a speed of 120 km per hour on this railway. This railway is the first in the country to be stone less (ballast). Bangladesh Railways should always be vigilant to ensure that the management is strong for the speed of trains and regular maintenance on this railway.



The writer is a freelance columnist



