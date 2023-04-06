

Taking Prothom Alo journos to task could have been better



The incident has stirred serious controversies and concerns both at home and abroad and prompted many countries, international organizations, human rights bodies, individuals and civil societies to raise eyebrows about Bangladesh's frail freedom of press which has been stifled with either misuse or excessive use of DSA in the hands of law enforcing agencies.



It does not mean that journalists or anyone else should be let live in a world unto itself for the fear of criticisms. What should be the right thing to do is the proper application of intricate laws and regulations.



With the general elections less than a year away, Shamsuzzaman incident that could have been nipped in the bud has been considered a blow to the ruling party, Awami League, as the opposition parties and some vested groups have been trying to fish in troubled water cashing in on the issue.



It was like taking a sledgehammer to crack a nut in dealing with reporter Shamsuzzaman affair and his editor Matiur Rahman. What was the wrong they had done? It looks like there was some sort of irrelevance. In its Facebook post, Prothom Alo published a statement of a day labourer with the picture of a child who is said to be a poor street flower seller. Guessing the mistake of interchange, the newspaper deleted the Facebook post and published the online report with correction.



But the photo caption carried some meaning that was implied when that day labourer said: "It sweats if someone goes to kitchen markets. We want to gain ability (freedom) to buy fish, meat and rice." These sentences indicated price-gouging for the essential commodities at the present time and that is why some international media published articles saying Bangladeshi journalist was detained for reporting price hike of daily essential products.



On the other hand, some ministers and ruling party leaders have dubbed the report an affront to the country's independence as it was published on March 26, the Independence Day of Bangladesh. Is there any way or yardstick to measure the whole saga as something detrimental to our independence?



This was reminiscent of the renowned poet Rafiq Azad's famous poem under the title: "Give me a bowl of rice, you bastard." The last sentence of this poem is: "Give me rice, you bastard, or I'll eat the map." Is the gist of the poem published in 1974 against our independence? And if so this poem would have been banned immediately and the poet would have found himself in the dock.



We see whenever something happens like this over enthusiasm and knee jerk reactions from the government side have made the situation worse. In the case of Shamsuzzaman, the government is now eating its words when Foreign Minister Abdul Momen after lots of hassles said Shamsuzzaman was arrested as a 'child abuser' not as a journalist meaning the street flower hawker was tempted to act at the behest of the reporter.



But Shamsuzzaman was detained and subsequently sent to jail in a DSA case not in a child abuse case. Not only that, he was picked up at the dead of night and produced before the court after 30 hours of his disappearance instead of 24 hours. In this regard, law enforcers did not comply with the requirement of the country's existing law. Another concerning factor is he was taken away first and the DSA case was lodged against him 20 hours after his detention.



Even normal provisions were not followed in this context too. Such as there are procedures that if any parties or persons are discontented and aggrieved by any published materials, they could file complaints with the Bangladesh Press Council and the matter could be settled there. But the direct arrest of Shamsuzzaman under non-bailable sections of the DSA smacks of snubbing the Press Council which is unacceptable.



Since the formation of the DSA on October 1, 2018, it has invited lots of ridicules, rebukes and criticisms for its misuse against journalists. At least 2,000 cases have been filed under the Act until now with the latest several cases against Shamsuzzaman, Matiur Rahman and some others.



DSA is said to have been often used to keep journalists and bloggers in prisons. It has become a powerful tool to suppress any form of perceived criticism, including independent journalism. The law provides sweeping powers to authorities to detain journalists. With DSA in place, Bangladesh slipped ten notches in World Press Freedom Index by RSF which is also known as Reporters sans Fronti�res in 2022. Bangladesh ranked 162nd out of 180 countries.



Journalism seems under siege in multiple ways in our country. They are vulnerable to attacks by political activists, criminals, fundamentalists, vested quarters and even from police. As a result, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), 33 journalists have been killed since 1992 in the country. As per a recent study by the Ain O Salish Kendra, over 56 journalists came under attacks in the form of torture, intimidation and harassment during the first three months of 2023.



With loopholes already identified, Law Minister Anisul Huq recently hinted at a rethink of the DSA to prevent its misuse. He also promised that the law won't be used arbitrarily against journalists. We hope that the government will give a serious thought to the revision of DSA, so Bangladesh will be spared severe criticisms in years to come.



The writer is a senior journalist



