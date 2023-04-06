

Good Corporate Governance and CSR are yet to pick up in the country



The good governance is imperative for GCG in any country to bolster socio-economic development. The GCG idea had primarily opened eyes of corporate tycoons of the country getting them to watch running golden deer. Some workshops were arranged for them; and all these professional workshops concluded laying high emphasis on boosting CSR (corporate social responsibility), lifeline of any GCG system. A CSR Centre was also opened in Dhaka at the advocacy level to invigorate the GCG literacy.



The system of GCG was going well. It was searching to locate where the golden deer of GCG is lying. But all the achievements to this end got bogged down amid Covid-19 pandemic. Since 2020, the corporate sector has been undergoing a harsh time. After being haemorrhaged either in terms of 'business and base', corporate operators got into compelling condition to fold off their hands.



The CSR-based women empowerment and sustainable entrepreneurship are important for GCG in order to boost up their inherent corporate skills. Despite unavoidable circumstances, the CSR in Bangladesh has been acting in favour of a vibrant corporate sector; but policy-level shortcoming and institutional inefficiency are still marking up the CSR failure. A well-designed National SME Council can establish CSR-diversity where developing marketing skill shall go firstly.



At present, education and health sectors each are getting 30 per cent of the CSR fund, followed by environment-climate change mitigation-adaptation 20 per cent. The remaining 20 per cent is being availed by disaster management, sports, and culture. CSR has been included in the development index of the country as an integral part of doing business globally. The government, NGOs, banking community, and telecommunication sector are playing the most important role in aligning CSR between business and development.



According to the BB guideline, any programme promoting job opportunity, self-employment and skill development for the youth can be funded from the CSR fund. Corporate sustainability is the goal to establish a valued, well-balanced business through optimum utilisation of business strategies that focus on the fiscal, ethical, environmental, and sociological issues.



The future of CSR in India looks very promising. With increasing awareness and government support, growing number of companies are adopting CSR. They are making encouraging impact on the society. In Asia pacific region, the CSR is a relatively new term that has suddenly gained worthy-stress. Thousands of companies are adopting ethical policies or codes of conduct. They are joining advocacy bodies, such as World Business Council.



SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) largely depend on export. There are challenges to implement CSR properly in Bangladesh. Good governance has been linked to CSR in order to ensure success and sustainability of reform. According to Wilson, the key idea behind CSR and corporate citizenship is that responsible behaviour makes good business senses. In Bangladesh the private sector seems to focus on earning profit in the short term, ignoring the issue of responsible behaviour-showing.



Private sector entrepreneurs are lacking expertise. They are not efficient and competent enough to take advantage of the open economy.



The ultimate purpose of CSR is to maximise shared value among organisations, employees, customers, shareholders, and community members. In overall term, the future economic governance is deeply lying with sustainability of business Bangladesh concept. The purpose of the GCG was to improve export capacity of both manufacturing and industrial sectors of the country. CSR is a micro-level economic system. In case of ensuring a first start life to go smartly, the CSR-based invest-making is highly promising.



According to available studies, the condition of good governance is prevailing in Bangladesh. But strengthening the democracy is in need of enhanced corporate activities. In this case, floating the PPP (public private partnership) for a dual-functional corporate sector is the single option. The corporate governance has made a nouveau niche in many emerging markets across the world. In this case, the Bangladesh status has turned into an interesting case of research and experimentation involving entrepreneurs and good marketing mangers having leadership acumen.



Corporate sustainability is an evolving process. This benefits all stakeholders, and the society. The implementation of CSR holds utmost importance. Yet the challenge is lying with companies for determining a strong and holistic CSR approach ensuring comparative performance in ethical, environmental and social areas while meeting objectives of stakeholders.



In fact, in the backdrop of a changed world after a long switch-off time in the wake of Covid-crisis, corporate groups of the country will have to continue their CSR activities under long-term programmes. To this end, it is better to reduce opportunity costs by adopting CSR and flourishing GCG.



The writer is a journalist



