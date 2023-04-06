Video
Home Countryside

Couple jailed for stealing baby from RMCH

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent


RAJSHAHI, Apr 5: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a couple to jail in different terms on charges of stealing a newborn baby from Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) about two years back.

Judge of Human Trafficking Crimes Prevention Tribunal Ayez Uddin handed down the verdict in presence of the convicts.

Wife Mousumi Begum, 26, has been sentenced to jail for 10 years while her husband Sazib Ahmed, 29, for five years.

The tribunal also fined them Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the case statement, one Shilpi Rani Das, wife of Masum Rabi Das, gave birth to a baby daughter in Ward No. 30 of the RMCH on January 20, 2021. But, the newborn was stolen at around 10 pm of the same day.

Masum Rabi filed a case with Rajpara Police Station in this connection on the following day.

Later on, police rescued the baby from a water tank in Ward No. 25 in the city, and arrested Sazib and Mousumi one day later of filing the case.

Upon completion of the investigation, police pressed a charge-sheet accusing the couple on September 9 of the same year.

Public Prosecutor of the tribunal Shafiqul Islam conducted the case on behalf of the state while Advocate Hasanul Sohag defended the accused     couple.


