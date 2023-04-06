Road mishaps claim five lives in 3 dists

Five people including a man and his daughter have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Netrakona, Gazipur and Sylhet, in two days.



NETRAKONA: Two people including a member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



The accident took place in Jaushi area on the Mymensingh-Netrakona highway under Challisha Union of the upazila at around 10 pm.



The deceased were identified as Sumon Chauhan, son of Bokul Chauhan of Rail Station area in Barhatta Upazila of the district, and CNG driver Asim Mia, hailed from Gouripur Upazila in Mymensingh District. Sumon Chauhan was posted at Kaptai 41 BGB in Rangamati.



The injured persons are: Mofazzal and Abdullah Al Mamun, residents of Mymensingh.



Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Netrakona Model Police Station (PS) Khandakar Shaker Ahmed said a Dhaka-bound covered van from Netrakona smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Jaushi area at around 10 pm, leaving two dead on the spot and two others injured. Being informed, police rushed in and recovered the bodies from the scene.



The injured were rescued and taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.



However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



KAPASIA, GAZIPUR: A man and his daughter were killed when a micro-bus ran over them in Kapasia Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The deceased were identified as Dalim Mia, 35, a resident of Surjonarayan Village under Sreepur Upazila of the district, and his 3-year-old daughter Tanisha.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kapasia PS Nahid Hasan said a microbus hit Dalim and one of his daughters while he was crossing the village road along with his wife and two daughters. They were critically injured at that time.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kapasia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Dalim dead.



Due to her worsening situation, Tanisha was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries at around 7 pm.



However, the mother and her other daughter were not hurt in the accident.



Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the SI added.



SYLHET: A young man was killed after being run over by a tractor in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Monday night.



The accident took place on the Phurarpar-Murargaon road of the upazila at around 11 pm.



Deceased Ashique Ali, 22, was the son of Attar Ali, a resident of Murargaon Village in the upazila.



According to local sources, a tractor veered out of control on the Phurarpar-Murargaon road, while its driver and others including Ashique were trying to move the vehicle. Ashique fell under the wheel of the vehicle at that time, which left him dead on the spot.



Dakshin Ranikhai Union Parishad Chairman Iqbal Hossain Imad said being informed, firefighters recovered the body at night and sent it to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Companiganj PS OC Hillol Roy said the body was handed over to the deceased's family members after autopsy.



Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



