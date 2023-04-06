Seven to die, eight get life term in rape, murder cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced seven people to death and eight others to life-term of imprisonment in different rape and murder cases in three districts- Natore, Sylhet and Pabna.



NATORE: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced six people to death by hanging over the kidnap and gang-rape of a college girl in Singra Upazila in 2012.



Four other accused in the case were also given life-tern imprisonment.



Natore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abdur Rahim handed down the verdict at around 11:30 am.



The court fined the 10 convicts Tk one lakh each which would be provided to the rape survivor.



According to the prosecution, Sabbir Ahmed was in a relationship with a college student of Chandai Village in Baraigram Upazila of the district.



On October 19, 2012, Sabbir took the girl to Kalam Mirzapur Village. Later on, he along with his friends raped the girl near Mirzapur Eidgah field by-rotation.



The victim, later, lodged a complaint in this connection and police registered a case with Baraigram Police Station (PS).



Police also submitted the charge-sheet against 11 people after investigation.



Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



The court also acquitted one Nasir as the allegation brought against him could not be proven.



SYLHET: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife over dowry in 2017.



Judge Mohammad Shahadat Hosen of Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal passed the verdict.



The condemned convict is Monir Ali, son of late Wasid Ali, a resident of Additapur Village in South Surma Upazila. The court also fined the convict Tk 20,000.



According to the prosecution, on June 5, 2017, Monir hacked his wife Shahana Akter to death while she was performing her Johr prayers. Monir had been staying at his in-law's house after marriage and forcing his wife for dowry.



Their 5-year-old girl Faiza was the eyewitness of the incident.



Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Advocate Sarwar Ahmed Chowdhury Abdal said the court took the statement of the girl in 2022 when she had become 9-year-old.



Earlier, when she was five-year-old, she described how her father killed her mother. Later on, Monir also gave confessional statement before a court.



The plaintiff, brother of the deceased, filed a murder case against the sole accused Monir.

Investigation officer Jagat Joti Das submitted the charge-sheet to the court against the accused on October 31, 2017.



After examining the case records, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.



PABNA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced four people to life-term in jail sentence for killing a youth in Jhenidah after abducting him pledging him to send abroad.



Ahsan Tareque, judge of the Special Judge Court of Pabna, pronounced the judgement at around 11:30 am.



The condemned convicts are: Sabuj, alias Dada Bhai, alias Bakul, 42, son of Nuru Joarder of Loghu Nandanpur Village under Shailakupa Upazila in Jhenidah District; Abul Kalam, 64, son of Mobarak Hossain, of Banagram Purbapara Village under Khoksha Upazila in Kushtia District; Azad Hossain, 59, son of Nihal Biswas, and Khalil Hossain, 48, of the same area.



The court also fined each of the convicts Tk 25,000, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.



According to the prosecution, Sabuj went to work as a day-labourer in the house of Rashid Sikder, 55, in Ramnarayanpur Village under Bera Upazila of Pabna District from Jhenidah. He developed an intimate relationship with the family. At one stage of the relationship, Sabuj took Rashid with him on July 14, 2009 alluring him to send abroad. On the following day, Rashid's relatives had learnt that Sabuj abducted him. He also demanded Tk 5 lakh as ransom for Rashid's release.



Police said Rashid's brother-in-law Baher Mondol filed a case with Bera PS in this regard.



Later on, police arrested Sabuj and learnt after questioning him that he had dumped Rashid's body into the Padma River after killing him when his family declined to pay the ransom.



The plaintiff's lawyer Dewan Maznul Huq said an abduction case was filed against the accused as police could not recover the dead body of Rashid.



After a lengthy investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing six persons on January 11, 2010.



Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of 11 witnesses.



Expressing satisfaction over the judgement, the plaintiff's lawyer said the trial was held according to the guidance of High Court since police could not recover the dead body. It appears that justice has been given through the verdict.



