Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 April, 2023, 11:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two women found dead in Barishal, Pabna

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Two women have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Pabna, in two days.

BARISHAL: Police on Tuesday recovered the body of a woman who went missing on Monday in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Rubi Akter, 45, wife of Babul Bepari, a resident of Karapur area in the upazila.

Police sources said Ruby, mother of two children, left her house after Iftari on Monday to go to a village doctor at Bausher Haat. She had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted the body of the woman in a fish farm in the area on Tuesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

PABBNA: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman from her residence in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Hazera Khatun, 76, wife of late professor Md Habibullah, a resident of Baghail Golaabari area under Pakshey Union.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) in Ishwardi Circle Biplob Kumer Gwashami said locals spotted the body of Hazera Khatun at her home in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police primarily suspect she might have been murdered by someone.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the ASP added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Couple jailed for stealing baby from RMCH
Road mishaps claim five lives in 3 dists
Seven to die, eight get life term in rape, murder cases
Two women found dead in Barishal, Pabna
Govt compensates 22 people for acquiring land in Rajshahi
Three murdered in 3 dists
4 arrested with gold bars in Chuadanga, Jashore
Broken culvert likely to collapse anytime in Meherpur


Latest News
No income tax from private universities for now
Musk's Twitter tags US radio NPR as 'state-affiliated'
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Benzema hits treble as 'complete' Madrid smash Barca to reach Copa final
800,000 lose power as freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec
Dhaka’s air quality back to ‘unhealthy’ this morning
Nurul Alam Atique's 'Pyara Subash' at 45th Moscow Film Festival
President returns home from Singapore
BNP does not do politics for people: Quader
Most Read News
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokia Afzal dies
Shop Owners’ Association demand Tk 700cr for Bangabazar businesses
Bangabazar fire: Smoke still found after 29 hours
BNP does not do politics for people: Quader
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: Formation of high-powered probe body ordered
College girl found hanging in Barishal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft