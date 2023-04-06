Two women found dead in Barishal, Pabna

Two women have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Pabna, in two days.



BARISHAL: Police on Tuesday recovered the body of a woman who went missing on Monday in Sadar Upazila of the district.



The deceased was identified as Rubi Akter, 45, wife of Babul Bepari, a resident of Karapur area in the upazila.



Police sources said Ruby, mother of two children, left her house after Iftari on Monday to go to a village doctor at Bausher Haat. She had been missing since then.



Later on, locals spotted the body of the woman in a fish farm in the area on Tuesday morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



PABBNA: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman from her residence in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Monday evening.



The deceased was identified as Hazera Khatun, 76, wife of late professor Md Habibullah, a resident of Baghail Golaabari area under Pakshey Union.



Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) in Ishwardi Circle Biplob Kumer Gwashami said locals spotted the body of Hazera Khatun at her home in the evening and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily suspect she might have been murdered by someone.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the ASP added.

