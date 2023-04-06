Govt compensates 22 people for acquiring land in Rajshahi



RAJSHAHI, Apr 5: A total of 22 more people have received Tk 3.12 crore as compensation as the government had acquired their land for various development projects in the district.



The government has acquired their lands for implementation of seven projects including city road widening and improvement by Rajshahi City Corporation and surface water treatment by Rajshahi WASA and BKSP regional centre establishment.



The cheques of compensated money were distributed at a function in the conference hall of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the city on Sunday afternoon.



DC Abdul Jalil accompanied by Additional DC Shariful Haque distributed the cheques.