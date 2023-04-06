Three murdered in 3 dists

Three people including a teenage boy have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Lalmonirhat, Narayanganj and Munshiganj, in two days.



LALMONIRHAT: A former vice-president of Kaliganj Upazila Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was reportedly stabbed to death by his cousin in the district on Tuesday evening.



The incident took place on the field of Jamirbari Primary School under the upazila at around 7 pm.



Deceased Abu Musa Choton, 35, was the son of late Abul Kashem, a resident of Shrutidhar Hajir School area in the upazila.



Quoting locals and the deceased's family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) ATM Golam Rosul said Choton's cousin Polash Mia along with others called him out of the house and took him to the field after Iftari. At that time, they locked in an altercation.



At one stage of the altercation, Polash beat Choton and stabbed him on his stomach. Hearing Choton's shout for help, locals rescued him and took to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex.



Later on, he was shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Locals caught Polash Mia from the scene and handed him over to police.



However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



NARAYANGANJ: A young man was allegedly hacked to death by his opponents due to previous enmity in Bandar Upazila of the district on Monday night.



The deceased was identified as Meraj, 20, son of Ejaz Mia, a resident of Chalehangar area under Bandar Upazila.



Another youth, named Al-Amin, 27, was also injured in the incident. He was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition.



Locals said 5 to 6 people attacked on Meraj and his friend Al-Amin with sharp weapons in Rupali Residential area on Monday evening due to a previous enmity, leaving them injured.



They were rescued in critical condition and taken to the DMCH, where Meraj died at around 9:30 pm while undergoing treatment there.



Bandar PS OC Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.



MUNSHIGANJ: A teenage boy was alleged murdered by his friend in Mirkadim Municipality of the district on Monday evening.



The incident took place in Tilardi Char Village under Mirkadim Municipality at around 7:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Sifat, 14, son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of the area. He was a ninth grader at Rikabibazar High School.



Locals said Sifat and his friend Sohan were crossing a bamboo pathway in the area in the evening. As Sifat shook the bamboo pathway, Sohan strangled him out of anger, which left Sifat senseless.



Locals, later, rescued Sifat and took him to Munshiganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the law enforcers detained Sohan in this connection.



Munshiganj Sadar PS OC Md Tariquzzaman confirmed the incident.



