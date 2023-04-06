4 arrested with gold bars in Chuadanga, Jashore

Four people were detained along with 83 gold bars in separate drives in two districts- Chuadanga and Jashore, on Tuesday and Wednesday.



CHUADANGA: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 22 gold bars from Chuadanga-Darshana border area in the district on Wednesday morning.



The arrested person is Shayed Khan, 22, son of Abdur Razzak Mondal, hails from Damurhuda Upazila.



BGB-58 Assistant Director Mohammad Saiful Islam in a press briefing said acting on a tip-off, a patrol team of BGB took position in Uthuli area in the morning, and arrested Sayed after chasing him near Darshana Rail Crossing along with the gold bars, weighting worth 4.41 kg.



They also seized a motorbike used in gold smuggling.



The market price of the seized gold bars is worth about Tk 3.74 crore.



A case has been filed with the police station (PS) concerned in this regard, the BGB official added.



SHARSHA, JASHORE: Three alleged smugglers have been arrested along with 61 gold bars, weighing more than 13kg, at Benapole in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



Members of BGB arrested the alleged smugglers with the gold bars from Kaiba Frontier while those were being smuggled into neighbouring India.



21 BGB Battalion Commander Colonel Tanvir Rahman said the market value of the seized gold bars was worth Tk 11.20 crore.



The three arrested persons are: Zahidur Rahman, 45, son of Alek Molla of Baradia Village under Lohagara PS in Narail District, and Hritik Kazi, 20, son of Insan Kazi of the same area, and Bellal Hossain, 23, son of Yunus Ali of Putkhali Village under Benapole Port PS in Jashore.



The commander of 21 BGB Battalion said a special patrol team of BGB launched a drive in Gazir Kaiba Bridge area on Kaiba Frontier hearing that gold would be smuggled to India from Bangladesh through there. At that time, three smugglers were caught with a motorcycle. Later on, the motorcycle was taken to Kaiba BGB Camp. Searching the motorcycle, 61 gold bars weighing 13.143kg were seized.



