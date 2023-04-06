

Broken culvert likely to collapse anytime in Meherpur



MEHERPUR, Apr 5: An important culvert over a canal linking Mathabhanga and Kajla rivers in Gangni Upazila of the district has turned unfit for use.The culvert may collapse anytime. It has developed breaking in the middle. Lakhs of people of 15-20 villages are used to move on the culvert bridge. It was built in 1982.Recently people from different areas gathered in the culvert area and asked authorities concerned for re-constructing it. But there has been no progress in this connection, said Aroj Ali and Mahatab Khan, dwellers of Terail Village in the upazila.Locals have set up bamboo poles beneath the culvert for temporary use. Now everyday vehicles are moving over the culvert taking high risk. Three years back, a small truck broke the culvert while passing through it.There is no alternative road for pedestrians and vehicles.Grocer Rafizul Islam, farmer Ramzan Ali and some others said, numerous people and vehicles of Pragpur Village of neighbouring Mirpur Upazila, Kazipur, Karamdi, Bharat, Terail villages of Gangni Upazila use this culvert road every day.Many small and considerably big vehicles also run over the broken culvert. It is also used by hundreds of students of different educational institutions.Sabuj Mia, a micro-driver in the upazila town, said, while passing over the culvert, it seemed the culvert was swaying. "I never travelled over the culvert before. That's why I did not know the culvert is broken." No cautionary notice has been made at the entry point of the culvert.Ajmal Hossain, a local resident, said, casualties frequently occur on the culvert.Last year while crossing the bridge, Rahidul Mia, a resident of Terail Village, fell into the canal along with a bag of rice and became seriously injured.Farmers are facing problems in transferring crops.Mohammad Sahiduzzaman, MP (Meherpur-2 Gangni), said, a tender will be invited for re-construction of the bridge very soon.Gangni Upazila Engineer Faisal Hossain said, the process of demolishing the bridge has been completed; tender notice will be issued soon.