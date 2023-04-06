Video
French pension talks end in 'failure' ahead of new protests

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

PARIS, Apr 5: French unions said last-ditch talks with the prime minister on Wednesday had failed to ease tensions over a divisive pension reform and called for record turnout at protest rallies the next day.

President Emmanuel Macron is facing the biggest challenge of his second term over his flagship pension overhaul, which includes hiking the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64.

Unrest erupted after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on March 16 invoked a controversial executive order to ram the bill through parliament without a vote despite months of mass protests against it.

Unions had warned ahead of Wednesday's meeting with Borne that they would storm out if she refused to discuss going back on the minimum retirement age of 64.

"It's clearly a failure when the prime minister won't even allow a way in to that discussion," said Cyril Chabanier, speaking on behalf of the country's eight main unions after barely an hour of talks.

It was the first such gathering between both sides since the government presented the controversial bill in January.

"We again told the prime minister that the only democratic outcome could be the text's withdrawal. The prime minister replied that she wished to maintain the text, a grave decision," he added.

Union chiefs called for French people to take to the streets and strike en masse on Thursday during an 11th day of nationwide action against the bill.

Sophie Binet, the new leader of the CGT trade union, called for more protests and strikes.

"We have to continue mobilising until the end, until the government understands there is no way out other than withdrawing this reform," she said.

"We can't move on to anything else until this reform is repealed."

Thursday's protest comes ahead of the country's Constitutional Council giving its final say on the pension changes on April 14, the last step before they are signed into law.

"We are experiencing a grave democratic crisis," said Laurent Berger, head of the centrist CFDT union.

"We call on the wisdom of the constitutional council
Our democracy needs appeasement, and this appeasement would be for the text not to be applied," he said.

Macron is on a visit to China for the rest of the week, where an aide denied there was a "democratic crisis" in France despite the failure of the meeting.    AFP



