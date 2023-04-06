UN warns Taliban women staff ban violates world body's charter

KABUL, Apr 5: A top UN official warned Wednesday that a Taliban government order banning Afghan women from working for its mission in the country "is going to violate" the world body's charter, which rejects gender segregation.



The Taliban authorities have imposed a slew of restrictions on Afghan women since seizing power in 2021, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.



The increasing curbs are reminiscent of the Taliban's first government between 1996 and 2001, when the UN said they were responsible for repeated human rights violations -- particularly against girls and women.



The UN said on Tuesday the Taliban government had extended a ban on women working for non-governmental organisations to the world body's workforce of 400 Afghan women.



"UNAMA received word of an order by the de facto authorities that bans female national staff members of the United Nations from working," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the secretary-general, told reporters, adding that the UN had heard "from various conduits that this applies to the whole country". AFP



