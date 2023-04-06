More than 350 arrests in Al-Aqsa compound

Video
Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

JERUSALEM, Apr 5: Israeli police arrested more than 350 people early Wednesday after clashes at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

In a statement, police said they had "arrested and removed over 350 individuals that violently barricaded" themselves inside the mosque in the Old City of annexed east Jerusalem.

Those arrested included "masked individuals, stone and firework hurlers/throwers, and individuals suspected of desecrating the mosque," it said.

Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque Wednesday, sparking a military exchange of rockets and air strikes in flaring violence as the Jewish Passover coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.  

Armed police in riot gear stormed the mosque's prayer hall before dawn, with the goal of dislodging "law-breaking youths and masked agitators" who they said had barricaded themselves inside following evening prayers.

The officers were met with a barrage of rocks and fireworks, police video showed. More than 350 arrests were made in the raid, which drew threats from Palestinian groups and wide condemnation from Muslim countries.

One Palestinian witness, Abdel Karim Ikraiem, 74, charged that police, armed with batons, tear gas grenades and smoke bombs, burst into the mosque "by force" and "beat the women and men" worshipping there.

A video widely circulated on social media showed police clubbing people on the floor inside the mosque.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had treated 37 people for injuries, including some after their release from custody.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir voiced his "complete backing" for police and praised their "swift and determined" actions.

Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, called on West Bank Palestinians "to go en masse to the Al-Aqsa mosque to defend it".

Rockets were fired overnight from Gaza into Israel, without causing casualties, prompting retaliatory Israeli air strikes.

The mosque in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem is Islam's third holiest site. It is built on top of what Jews call the Temple Mount, Judaism's holiest site.

It has been a frequent flashpoint, particularly during Ramadan, and clashes there in May 2021 set off the latest Gaza war that raged for 11 days.

On Gaza's streets, protesters burnt tyres and chanted: "We swear to defend and protect the Al-Aqsa mosque."    �AFP



