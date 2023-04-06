Video
Thursday, 6 April, 2023
Home Sports

Bangladesh Championship League 2022-23

Brothers, Uttara, and Fortis celebrate single goal wins

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Brothers Union Ltd from Gopibagh, Uttara Football Club Ltd from Uttara and Fortis Academy Ltd from Beraid of the capital city each had registered a 1-0 win in the ongoing Bangladesh Championship League 2022-23 on Wednesday.

On the day, the Gopibagh's team which was demoted from the Bangladesh Premier League football last season for being on the bottom line had found a single goal win against Dhaka Wanderers Club. Jikon netted the match winning goal for the Gopibagh team in the 66th minute of the match.

Both Dhaka Wanderers and Brothers Union  were once the much praised teams of the Dhaka club football. But they both succumbed to the lower level leagues due to mismanagement, financial crisis and lack of hope.

In the other match, Uttara Football Club booked a 1-0 win over Little Friends Club. Profiting from a 64-minute goal of Khairul, the Uttara team was able to break the deadlock and win the match.

The newbie Fortis Academy Ltd which is gradually doing well in its course too found a 1-0 win in its match against Wari Club. Jisan netted the all important goal for the Beraid team.

The top teams from the Bangladesh Championship League will get promoted to the Bangladesh Premier League.



