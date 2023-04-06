Soumya leads Mohammedan to 2nd victory in DPL Soumya Sarkar hit a 56-run knock as Mohammedan Sporting Club grabbed their second victory in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), outplaying Agrani Bank Cricket Club by 39 runs at BKSP-4 ground on Wednesday.





Mohammedan piled up 220-9 after opting to bat first with no one barring Soumya could make an impact. Most of the batters got the start but simply couldn't make it bigger. Shuvagata Hom with 29 runs made the next best while Jake Lintott scored 25.





Nazmul Apu and Mushfik Hasan played a key role in bowling out Agrani for just 181 in 48.2 overs, claiming three wickets each. Lintott and Shuvagata bagged two wickets apiece to complement them. Shamsul Islam Anik made team-high 46 for Agrani.





It was Mohammedan's second consecutive victory, having lost four games shared points in one game due to inclement weather in the first five matches.





At Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, City Club defended 226 to beat Shinepukur Cricket Club by 23 runs to secure their third victory in seven matches.





Maaz Ahmed Sadaqat scored 65 and Shahriar Komol made 54 as City Club put up 226 before being all out in 49.2 overs after being sent to bat first.





Shinepukur was all out for 203 in 41.4 overs despite a valiant 86 runs from opener Jisan Ahmed. Amite Hasan also scored 53 that went in vain. Robiul Haque scalped three wickets for City Club.





In the day's other match, Brothers Union beat Dhaka Leopards by five wickets at BKSP-4 ground. Put into bat first, Leopard were bowled out for 198 in 48.4 overs with Suhrawardi Shuvo making highest 45. Arafat Sunny bagged three wickets.





Tanzid Hasan Tamim then hit 67 ball-71 with eight fours and three sixes to help Brother Union reach the victory target in 41.5 overs. Myshukur Rahman was the other notable scorer with 51.





This was Brothers' second victory in DPL while Leopards remained winless still after playing seven matches. �BSS