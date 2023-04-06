Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 April, 2023, 11:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Soumya leads Mohammedan to 2nd victory in DPL

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Soumya leads Mohammedan to 2nd victory in DPL

Soumya leads Mohammedan to 2nd victory in DPL

Soumya Sarkar hit a 56-run knock as Mohammedan Sporting Club grabbed their second victory in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), outplaying Agrani Bank Cricket Club by 39 runs at BKSP-4 ground on Wednesday.

Mohammedan piled up 220-9 after opting to bat first with no one barring Soumya could make an impact. Most of the batters got the start but simply couldn't make it bigger. Shuvagata Hom with 29 runs made the next best while Jake Lintott scored 25.

Nazmul Apu and Mushfik Hasan played a key role in bowling out Agrani for just 181 in 48.2 overs, claiming three wickets each. Lintott and Shuvagata bagged two wickets apiece to complement them. Shamsul Islam Anik made team-high 46 for Agrani.

It was Mohammedan's second consecutive victory, having lost four games shared points in one game due to inclement weather in the first five matches.

At Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, City Club defended 226 to beat Shinepukur Cricket Club by 23 runs to secure their third victory in seven matches.

Maaz Ahmed Sadaqat scored 65 and Shahriar Komol made 54 as City Club put up 226 before being all out in 49.2 overs after being sent to bat first.

Shinepukur was all out for 203 in 41.4 overs despite a valiant 86 runs from opener Jisan Ahmed. Amite Hasan also scored 53 that went in vain. Robiul Haque scalped three wickets for City Club.

In the day's other match, Brothers Union beat Dhaka Leopards by five wickets at BKSP-4 ground. Put into bat first, Leopard were bowled out for 198 in 48.4 overs with Suhrawardi Shuvo making highest 45. Arafat Sunny bagged three wickets.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim then hit 67 ball-71 with eight fours and three sixes to help Brother Union reach the victory target in 41.5 overs. Myshukur Rahman was the other notable scorer with 51.

This was Brothers' second victory in DPL while Leopards remained winless still after playing seven matches.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brothers, Uttara, and Fortis celebrate single goal wins
Soumya leads Mohammedan to 2nd victory in DPL
Ten players share lead after 3rd round of Int'l Rating Chess
Tigers sniff innings victory after Mushi, Shakib's heroics
USA book spot at Cricket World Cup qualifier
Mash named MCC's Honorary Life Member
New Zealand demolish Sri Lanka in 2nd T20
Chelsea held by Liverpool


Latest News
No income tax from private universities for now
Musk's Twitter tags US radio NPR as 'state-affiliated'
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Benzema hits treble as 'complete' Madrid smash Barca to reach Copa final
800,000 lose power as freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec
Dhaka’s air quality back to ‘unhealthy’ this morning
Nurul Alam Atique's 'Pyara Subash' at 45th Moscow Film Festival
President returns home from Singapore
BNP does not do politics for people: Quader
Most Read News
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokia Afzal dies
Shop Owners’ Association demand Tk 700cr for Bangabazar businesses
Bangabazar fire: Smoke still found after 29 hours
BNP does not do politics for people: Quader
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: Formation of high-powered probe body ordered
College girl found hanging in Barishal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft