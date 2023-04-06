Video
Home Sports

Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigers sniff innings victory after Mushi, Shakib's heroics

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Sports Reporter

Tigers sniff innings victory after Mushi, Shakib's heroics

Tigers sniff innings victory after Mushi, Shakib's heroics

Bangladesh are six wickets away from an innings victory over touring Ireland in the one-off Test of the Ireland's tour of Bangladesh 2023 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur as visitors lost top four batters to post 27 runs on the board at the end of day-2.

Earlier in the morning, the Tigers resumed batting from overnight's 34 for two and lost unbeaten batter Mominul Haque in the third over of the day. The left-arm added only five runs to his overnight 12. Mominul's departure brought skipper Shakib Al Hasan in the middle to pair with Mushfiqur Rahim.

 Mushi, the leading Bangladesh run-getter in Tests and Shakib, the 3rd leading Test scorer for the country, started showing their aggression and scoring at ODI-style run rate.

Their 159-run joint venture came to an end while Shakib's departure on 83. The posterboy of country's cricket took 94 balls only to soar that height with 14 boundaries.

Mushi then paired with Liton Das to build 87-run 5th wicket joint venture as poor Liton missed a Test fifty for seven runs.

But Mushfique was equal to the task and picked up the 10th Test ton of his career before getting out on 126 off 166 balls hitting 15 boundaries and one over boundary.

None of the tail-ender could support the last recognised Bangladesh batter Mehidy Miraz as the hosts had to stop on 369 runs when Miraz got out as the last Bangladesh batter scoring 55 runs. It was the 4th test fifty for Miraz.

Irish spinner Andrew McBrine hauled six wickets. He achieved his maiden fifer in just the 2nd match he is playing. Mark Adair and Ben White shared the rest equally between them.

Ireland nonetheless, started their 2nd innings remaining 155 runs behind as they were bowled out for 214 runs in their first innings after maiden Test fifty from Harry Tector.

It was Shakib, who bowled three overs only in the first innings, came to open with the ball this time and picked up the wicket of James McCollum in the very first ball of the innings.

Taijul Islam joined with Shakib and started taking wickets from both the ends as the gusts had been struggling to sustain against both the left arm orthodox as they shared two wickets each to send top four Irish batters to the dugout. Peter Moor and Tector were batting on 10 and eight respectively.



