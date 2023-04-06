Video
USA book spot at Cricket World Cup qualifier

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

WINDHOEK, APR 5: The United States secured a place at the final qualifying tournament for this year's Cricket World Cup in India with a tense 25-run win over Jersey on Tuesday.

The Americans, who have never qualified for the main tournament, wrapped up a top-two finish in the Qualifier Play-off event in Namibia with their fourth win from five matches.

The USA have only previously qualified for a global ICC event once -- the 2004 Champions Trophy where they went out in the first round.

But they will qualify automatically for next year's T20 World Cup as co-hosts with the West Indies.

On Tuesday, they knew victory would secure a spot in the next stage with a day to spare.

American opener Steven Taylor made 79 in a total of 231 after Jersey won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Seamer Ali Khan put the US on track for a comfortable win with a magnificent opening spell which left Jersey reeling at 17-5.

But Asa Tribe (75) and Benjamin Ward (46) made it a nervy finale with a 97-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Khan returned to take two crucial late wickets, though, finishing with 7-32 as Jersey came up short and were knocked out of top-two contention as a result.

The final matches of the play-off will be held on Wednesday, with the United Arab Emirates, Namibia and Canada all in contention to join the US in going through.    �AFP


