Mash named MCC's Honorary Life Member Bangladesh legendary captain Mashrafe bin Mortaza was awarded honorary life membership of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), says an official media released posted on the MCC's website on Wednesday.





Mash alongside 18 others awarded the prestigious membership for their contribution to the game. Eight of the 12 Test-playing nations are represented within this year's list, which includes some of the most recognizable names in the modern game.





"Mashrafe Mortaza enjoyed a 19-year career with Bangladesh as an impactful bowling all-rounder," the MCC media release stated.





The names announced this year are Merissa Aguilleira - West Indies (2008-2019), M.S. Dhoni - India (2004-2019), Jhulan Goswami - India (2002-2022), Jenny Gunn - England (2004-2019), Muhammad Hafeez - Pakistan (2003-2021), Rachael Haynes - Australia (2009-2022), Laura Marsh - England (2006-2019), Eoin Morgan - England (2006-2022), Kevin Pietersen - England (2005-2014), Suresh Raina - India (2005-2018), Mithali Raj - India (1999-2022), Amy Satterthwaite - New Zealand (2007-2022), Yuvraj Singh - India (2000-2017), Anya Shrubsole - England (2008-2022), Dale Steyn - South Africa (2004-2020) and Ross Taylor - New Zealand (2006-2022).







Guy Lavender, Chief Executive & Secretary of MCC, said, "We are thrilled to be able to announce our newest cohort of Honorary Life Members of MCC, as we prepare for the new international summer.





"The names that have been announced today are some of the greatest international players of modern times, and we are privileged to now count them as valued Members of our Club.





MCC's Cricket committee considers the nomination of cricketers for Honorary Life Membership, recognising the outstanding international careers of some of the greats of the game. Honorary Life Membership is also awarded to individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to MCC or to the game in general.





Once approved by the MCC Committee, letters of invitation are sent to the individual to accept. There is no set number per year. Nominees can accept and be granted the honour at any time.





"We are also pleased to be able to announce two individuals who have been awarded this honour for their monumental contributions off the pitch."The last cohort was revealed in October 2021 when 18 former international players were announced, including Sir Alastair Cook, Jacques Kallis, Harbhajan Singh, and Sarah Taylor.