Thursday, 6 April, 2023
Freiburg knock Bayern Munich out of German Cup after late penalty

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

MUNICH, APR 5: Bayern Munich crashed out of the German Cup on Tuesday after Lucas Hoeler scored an injury-time penalty to earn Freiburg a 2-1 win and a place in the semi-finals.

Nicolas Hoefler cancelled out Dayot Upamecano's opening goal for Bayern before Hoeler converted from the spot late on after Jamal Musiala handled in the box.

Freiburg lost last year's final on penalties to RB Leipzig but Hoeler was nerveless, converting the penalty to send his side through to the semis for the second year in a row.

Bayern failed to reach the last four for the third consecutive year. Freiburg are hoping to lift the German Cup for the first time.

New Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel made one change to the side which thrashed Dortmund 4-2 to return to the Bundesliga summit on Saturday, swapping in Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo for Alphonso Davies.

The home side took the lead midway through the first half when France defender Upamecano rose highest to head in a Joshua Kimmich corner.

Bayern, who put the game out of Dortmund's reach with three goals in 10 first-half minutes on Saturday, continued to press but the visitors would be next to score.

A scuffed clearance from Bayern winger Kingsley Coman fell to Hoefler, who unleashed a screamer from outside the box to level the scores.  
Freiburg however continued to sit deep under pressure, managing only the occasional foray into Bayern's half.

With the match ticking towards extra time, Musiala's attempt to block a shot saw the ball bounce off his arm and the referee point immediately to the spot.

Freiburg forward Hoeler stepped up and whacked the ball into the top of the net, giving Yann Sommer no chance.

Bayern, who have a record 20 German Cup titles to their name, will have the opportunity to exact revenge when they head to Freiburg in the league on Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a quick-fire double from France striker Randal Kolo Muani sent Eintracht Frankfurt through to the semi-finals with a 2-0 home win over Union Berlin.

Kolo Muani scored two goals in two minutes early in the first half, both assisted by Mario Goetze, and Frankfurt held on despite a late Union assault.    �AFP


