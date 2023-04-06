Stocks flat as large-cap issues tumble

Stock markets finished the session of the week flat as the major indices of the both Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges on Wednesday showed no significant rise amid lower activities of large-cap securities.





The benchmark index of the Dhaka bourse closed the day with 1.35 points up at 6,211.03. The Shariah DSES also followed the same trend with 0.30 point up at 1,346.30. But the blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 1.04 point down at 2,202.04.





The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with slightly upward trend with its major CASPI 2.34 points up at 18,308.29. At CSE, 114 issues were traded. Of those, 31 closed higher and 33 closed lower when 19.61 lakh shares worth Taka 7.01 crore changed hands. �BSS