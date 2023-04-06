BGMEA joins global alliance seeking digital labeling

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has joined a global alliance urging governments around the world to modernize the domestic fashion labeling requirements and support the use of more sustainable digital labels.







The President of BGMEA Faruque Hassan signed a letter in this regard on Tuesday.





It calls upon the governments to amend national regulations to allow the adoption of fully digital labeling. By signing this letter, BGMEA has aligned itself with its sustainability vision of 2030 which promotes sustainability, circularity and transparency in global fashion supply chain, said a press release.





It is estimated that around 343,000 MT of carbon dioxide is emitted from labeling waste, which can be eliminated from the industry supply chain.







It may be noted that every year about 9.17 million kilometer of label tape is produced for global fashion industry's requirement which is enough to stretch between the earth and the moon twelve times each year.







While a fully digital labeling solution would cut manufacturing cost and thus make fashion more competitive and affordable, this would also reduce lead time and enable consumers to access more detailed information about the products they purchase, which will ensure transparency and traceability of products.





Keeping the information with the product would increase its longevity in the circular economy resulting in the chance for resale, upcycling, or recycling.





Moreover, digital labeling will also play an effective role in controlling the manufacturing of counterfeit products since every input of the finished goods is expected to come under the digital labeling where all the parties in the supply chain will be identifiable.







The rationale of digital labelling is multi-pronged. Firstly, digital labeling would significantly cut labeling waste and help in decarbonization efforts.It will thus enable the industry to better protect intellectual property rights (IPR). BGMEA believes such initiative will ensure better governance in global fashion supply chain.