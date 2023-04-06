Video
BIDA-DBCCI-LABCCI trade team to visit BENELUX, LA

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Business Correspondent

BIDA-DBCCI-LABCCI trade team to visit BENELUX, LA

BIDA-DBCCI-LABCCI trade team to visit BENELUX, LA

For enhancing bi-lateral trade and investment, a high profile trade delegation is going to the Latin America (Argentina, Brazil) and BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) respectively in July and September 2023.

The delegation will be jointly organized by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DBCCI) and Latin America-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LABCCI).

The delegation will be led by Executive Chairman of BIDA, Lokman Hossain Miah, Senior Secretary.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) and Hi-Tech Park Authority are the Collaboration Partner of the events.

Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman (Senior Secretary) of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) led a meeting on Wednesday to make the event in befitting manner at his esteemed office.

High officials from BIDA, DBCCI and LABCCI were present in the meeting. Professor Shibli highlighted on the potential sectors in Europe and Latin American countries.

He specially focused on invite Brazilian businessmen to open bonded warehouse for cotton in Bangladesh so that both countries can get the benefits. He also emphasized to offer land to setup Brazilian aviation industry in Bangladesh for boosting their export where both country grab the benefit. He focused on Belgium for their famous diamond and jewelry.

Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser, President of DBCCI and LABCCI elaborated the potentials of the both European and Latin American market. He specially, focus Latin America for Agriculture, Food Processing, Coffee, Processing plant for soya beans, sunflower, oil seed, corn, cotton, iron ores, petroleum oils, wood log, export of RMG, jute, leather, pharmaceuticals and plastic goods.

 Afser also said for potential sectors for BENELUX are Finance & Banking, RMG, Ceramic, Jute & Leather, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Agro Food Processing, Blue Economy & Water Resources, Light & Heavy Engineering Equipment/Plant for - Car, Medical, Textile, Import of Diamond, Jewelry, Milk Products, Cheese, Chocolates.

The objectives of trade delegation is to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which will be a great opportunity for the European & Latin American businessmen to invest in the potential sectors in Bangladesh.

To explore & promote Bangladeshi products and services to the Benelux & Latin American region also to promote business from Benelux and Latin American region to the emerging Bangladesh market.


