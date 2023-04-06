Video
BIAC signs MoU with Bhutan ADR Centre

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Correspondent

The Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC), Kaiser A. Chowdhury and Chimi Dorji, Chief Administrator of Bhutan Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (Bhutan ADR Centre) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations in the office of BIAC, Dhaka, Bangladesh on Monday.

The MoU is intended to explore areas of co-operation in respect of the use of facilities and services of both the centres on alternative dispute resolution (ADR), jointly organising training and seminar programmes, knowledge sharing and other related issues.

Chimi Dorji was appreciative of BIAC for taking the initiative towards concluding the signing of the MoU and helping both countries to work together for the promotion of ADR mechanisms as a means for peaceful settlement of international commercial disputes.

Tashi Dema, Legal Officer and Suba Dhan Rai, Senior Accounts Officer of Bhutan ADR Centre, Mahbuba Rahman, General Manager, Khushnuma Khan, Assistant Counsel and Sal Sabil Chowdhury, Assistant Counsel from BIAC were also present at the signing ceremony.

As a part of their visit, the delegates from Bhutan ADR Centre met with Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman, BIAC and President of International Chamber of Commerce - Bangladesh at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday.

In his meeting with the delegates of Bhutan ADR Centre, Mahbubur Rahman detailed the existing scenario of ADR and the role of BIAC to establish good practice of Institutional Arbitration in Bangladesh. The delegates also met with Sameer Sattar, President, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Bhutan enacted the Alternative Dispute Resolution Act of Bhutan 2013 (ADR Act 2013) and as a result Bhutan ADR Centre was established on 15th May 2018, as an independent body. Bhutan ADR Centre is a distinct legal personality, and capable of doing all commercial related dispute through arbitration and negotiation.

It carries out administrative and secretarial functions for the dispute resolution proceeding, provide expertise and training in alternative dispute resolutions, certify and accredit arbitrators, facilitate negotiated settlement, create awareness and liaise with International Alternative Dispute Resolution bodies.


