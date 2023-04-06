MCCI ready to stand beside Bangabazar fire vistims

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Dhaka, is deeply shocked by the fire incident which occurred at Bangabazar on Tuesday.





"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy and their families," MCCI said in a press statement.







As per the Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association President, the fire damaged over 5,000 shops, resulting in a loss of over Tk. 15 billion.





As a responsible business organization, MCCI understands the extensive damage that a disaster like this can do to the affected community. We stand in solidarity with the affected businesses and are ready to do whatever we can to assist their recovery.





We understand the substantial part small businesses play in our community and recognize the need to help them get back on their feet. We will team up with local government officials and organizations to synchronize support initiatives and supply resources to those in a state of need.





The Chamber is urging all its members of the community to band together during this difficult period to back our fellow citizens and their businesses.We strongly encourage those with the capacity to provide aid, whether it be through donations, volunteering, or other means, to do so.





We maximize our strength as a group when we are unified. MCCI is dedicated to collaborating with local businesses to help reconstruct and revive the affected businesses.