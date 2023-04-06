No immediate crisis, but tensions in BD financial sector looming: WB Even though Bangladesh is not currently facing a crisis like Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the World Bank has recommended that the country should address the current "distortions" in its economy to achieve sustainable growth.





The focus has to be on resolving tensions in the financial sector and stabilising the balance of payments, Hans Timmer, World Bank Chief Economist for the South Asia Region, said during a virtual press conference to launch the Spring 2023 edition of the economic update report on Tuesday.





The WB economist further emphasised the need to overcome the distortions caused by these tensions and government responses. There is no crisis and also not an imminent crisis in Bangladesh, especially not after an agreement was reached with the IMF to support the country, Hans said.





In 2022, there was a lot of pressure in currency market, causing its value to go down and creating economic problems because of a system with multiple exchange rates, he said, adding that it's good news that Bangladesh is now working with the IMF to get rid of this system.





"But also, you see in Bangladesh, an informal exchange rate being developed to circumvent some of the capital controls that were put in place." Furthermore, there are ongoing tensions in the country's financial markets, which may escalate in the future, he said.





According to Hans, Bangladesh was the last South Asian country to withdraw the COVID-19 support measures that aided both firms and domestic banks. As a result, the true quality of loans and assets was hidden.





"And very likely, the nonperforming loans were much larger than it was officially recognised, and we see now a slow increase in nonperforming loans. So the challenges are there."





Hans believes the key to Bangladesh moving away from ad hoc measures is to decrease economic distortions.





"Whether that is supporting firms or supporting individual banks or whether that is import restrictions or capital controls, they have created distortions in the economy, which makes it very difficult to put a country on a sustainable growth bus."





Hans said the recent report from the World Bank highlights that approximately 1 percent of foreign currency exchange and 3.6 percent of remittances are flowing into the country's informal sector.





It is crucial to make the country more inclusive and to have more people involved in the economy. He said Bangladesh has achieved considerable success in readymade garment sector, generating employment primarily for women and earning export revenues.





However, despite a dynamic economy, the country's export pattern has remained unchanged over time, with no new initiatives in other sectors - a typically uncommon situation.





"At the same time, there are challenges in Bangladesh, and they are very much concentrated also on the balance of payments and the financial sector."Bangladesh Development Update April 2023, entitled Trade Reform: An Urgent Agenda, says accelerating the implementation of structural reforms, including trade reforms and export diversification, will help Bangladesh navigate the current challenges and sustain growth momentum. �bdnews24.com