Asia Foundation, BLF hold dialogue on worker-owner relations The Asia Foundation and Bangladesh Labour Foundation (BLF) organised a social dialogue on the development of industrial relations to ensure the development of the tannery industry in Bangladesh.





Professor Dr Hasnat M Alamgir of State University of Bangladesh presented the keynote paper and Sadat S Shibli, Director of The Asia Foundation, moderated the discussion held recently.





In the discussion, the speakers stressed enhanced communication between the bodies representing workers and owners in implementation of labour laws and government's action plan for social compliance of the leather industry.





The speakers put emphasise on effective management methods for human resource management, effective communication policies and factory-level codes of conduct.





Representatives and negotiators of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) stressed the need for creating a culture of bilateral dialogue and responsible conduct at the factory-level to solve the labour problem in the industry.





General Secretary of Bangladesh Trade Union Centre Wazedul Islam Khan, Deputy Director at Department of Labour Masuda Sultana, Assistant Inspector General at Department of Inspection of Factories and Establishments Nazmun Nahar, BLF Secretary General ZM Kamrul Anam, Tannery Workers Union President Abul Kalam Azad, Asia Foundation's Programme Manager Md. Taherul Islam, among others, spoke on the occasion.