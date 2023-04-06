UNN- Walton launches NEXG series new phone

Walton launched new smartphone 'NEXG N6' which is featured with 50 megapixel dual AI rear cameras, 8 GB RAM, a large display of HD plus resolution, powerful battery and so many features.







Walton Mobile's Head of Business Intelligence Rezaul Hasan said, the phone is available in two attractive colors- Blurish Green and Sky Grey. Price of the 'NexG N6' model phone excluding VAT is set at Tk. 14,999.





The phone can be purchased from all Walton Plaza, mobile brand and retail outlets across the country as well as e-commerce websites Walton E-Plaza (https://eplaza.waltonbd.com) and Walton Digi-Tech (https://waltondigitech.com).





The phone is powered by 1.6 GHz ARM Cortex-A75 octa-core processor. Its internal memory is 128 GB.





This new smartphone has a 6.6-inch HD Plus V-notch display. Its touch sampling rate is 180 Hz and refresh rate is 90 Hz.







The phone has an AI dual camera on the back with LED flash, autofocus and PDAF technology. Its main sensor of the rear camera is 50 megapixels. It also has a 2-megapixel macro sensor. �UNB