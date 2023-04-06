GP, DBL, Mastercard bring 2 new credit cards to ease travelling, lifestyles

Grameenphone (GP) has collaborated with Dhaka Bank Ltd (DBL) and Mastercard to launch two co-branded credit cards for its subscribers.





The cards - World Card and Tayyebah Titanium Card - shall offer unique features to bring convenience to GP users' travel and lifestyles. These are going to be the first co-branded credit cards that any telecommunications player has with Mastercard in Bangladesh, says a press release.





Information and Communication Technology (ICT) State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP shared his message virtually at the event. Yasir Azman, CEO; Sajjad Hasib, CMO and Dr. Asif Naimur Rashid, CBO graced the event on behalf of GP. Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh and Emranul Huq, Managing Director & CEO, Dhaka Bank Ltd. were also present at the event along with other high officials.







The power of connectivity and the ongoing digitalization combined with the launch of co-branded credit cards will provide customers with an array of benefits. This will further accelerate our journey of becoming a 'Smart Bangladesh'.







With the World Card, cardholders will enjoy a true global experience with exclusive offers to the top tourist destinations like India, Thailand, UAE and more.







It is a top-tier card offered by DBL and Mastercard that enables users to embark on international journeys with complimentary access to more than 1300 lounges around the world with complimentary access.







World Card holders will also be beneficiaries of unlimited access at the Balaka Lounge in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka. Additionally, customers can rejoice global connectivity with GP's pre-activated roaming facility and receive priority service at Dhaka Bank Experience Centers.







All GP customers with the World card will entitled as a Platinum Star status under the GP Star loyalty program.





On the other hand, Tayyebah comes as the first-ever ever Shariah Compliant Islamic co-branded credit card that ensures Ujrah-based Shariah compliance. Tayyebah Titanium Card holders will enjoy GP's seamless connectivity during Hajj and Umrah with a pre-activated roaming facility, including a special discount on Umrah packages.







Those availing Tayyebah Titanium Card will get their annual fees waived for three years. All GP subscribers availing of Tayyebah Titanium Card will be entitled to exclusive privileges on modest fashion and lifestyle brands and migration to Gold Star status.







"Grameenphones purpose of empowering people and connecting them to what matters most to them comes to life by ensuring ease and simplicity along with introducing relevant product and services for our customer's digital lifestyle," said Yasir Azman.





Interested cardholders simply have to type 'DBL' and send it to 29000. In reply, they will receive a link to access an online application form on DBL's website. DBL will then reach out with further instructions. All GP users can apply for this card.