Thursday, 6 April, 2023, 11:04 AM
Exim Bank launches a new product Exim Happiness

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Exim Bank launched a new product titled 'Exim Happiness' aiming more savings, more profit.

The Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain inaugurated this product as Chief Guest in a ceremony held at Exim Bank Head Office on Wednesday While Additional Managing Director and Chairman of the product development committee Md. Humayun Kabir presided over the programme, says a press release.

Additional Managing Director Shah Md. Abdul Bari, Deputy Managing Director Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Divisional Heads of head office were also present in the ceremony. All Branch managers, Operation Managers and Sub Branch in-charges were connected through virtual medium.

In the speech of the chief guest of the program Mohammad Feroz Hossain said that Exim Bank always gives utmost importance to the needs of the customers. As part of that, today we have launched this product titled Exim Happiness.


