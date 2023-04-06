BB, MBL signs deal to assist cinema hall owners

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) has signed a participation agreement with the Bangladesh Bank for providing Long Term Loan under refinance scheme of Bangladesh Bank for renovation and modernization of existing cinema halls and construction of new cinema halls with the aim of bringing back the lost heritage of the Film Industry.





The signing event took place at Kazemi Center of Bangladesh Bank in the capital on Tuesday, says a press release.





Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank and Md. Zabdul Islam, Director, Department of Off-Site Supervision (Division-2) of Bangladesh Bank, have signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations.







Under this agreement the cinema hall owners will get maximum of Tk 5 crore at 5 per cent interest rate.







Md. Nurul Amin, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Dr. Kazi Arif Uz Zaman, Additional Director, Md Lutful Haider Pasha, Joint Director, Umme Ushama Farjana Fatema, Assistant Director of Bangladesh Bank and Shamim Ahmed, SVP and Head of CRMD and SFU, Md. Sanowar Hossain, AVP of Mercantile Bank along with other officials from both the organization also attended the signing ceremony.