Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 April, 2023, 11:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB, MBL signs deal to assist cinema hall owners

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Business Desk

BB, MBL signs deal to assist cinema hall owners

BB, MBL signs deal to assist cinema hall owners

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) has signed a participation agreement with the Bangladesh Bank for providing Long Term Loan under refinance scheme of Bangladesh Bank for renovation and modernization of existing cinema halls and construction of new cinema halls with the aim of bringing back the lost heritage of the Film Industry.

The signing event took place at Kazemi Center of Bangladesh Bank in the capital on Tuesday, says a press release.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank and Md. Zabdul Islam, Director, Department of Off-Site Supervision (Division-2) of Bangladesh Bank, have signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations.

Under this agreement the cinema hall owners will get maximum of Tk 5 crore at 5 per cent interest rate.

Md. Nurul Amin, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Dr. Kazi Arif Uz Zaman, Additional Director, Md Lutful Haider Pasha, Joint Director, Umme Ushama Farjana Fatema, Assistant Director of Bangladesh Bank and Shamim Ahmed, SVP and Head of CRMD and SFU, Md. Sanowar Hossain, AVP of Mercantile Bank along with other officials from both the organization also attended the signing ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB asks state banks to bring down NPLs below 10pc
Stocks flat as large-cap issues tumble
BGMEA joins global alliance seeking digital labeling
BIDA-DBCCI-LABCCI trade team to visit BENELUX, LA
BIAC signs MoU with Bhutan ADR Centre
MCCI ready to stand beside Bangabazar fire vistims
No immediate crisis, but tensions in BD financial sector looming: WB
Asia Foundation, BLF hold dialogue on worker-owner relations


Latest News
Musk's Twitter tags US radio NPR as 'state-affiliated'
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Benzema hits treble as 'complete' Madrid smash Barca to reach Copa final
800,000 lose power as freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec
Dhaka’s air quality back to ‘unhealthy’ this morning
Nurul Alam Atique's 'Pyara Subash' at 45th Moscow Film Festival
President returns home from Singapore
BNP does not do politics for people: Quader
College girl found hanging in Barishal
Most Read News
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokia Afzal dies
Shop Owners’ Association demand Tk 700cr for Bangabazar businesses
Bangabazar fire: Smoke still found after 29 hours
BNP does not do politics for people: Quader
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: Formation of high-powered probe body ordered
Violence at Jerusalem mosque prompts fears of wider fighting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft