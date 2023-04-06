2 more outlets of superstar Salman Khan to open in BD

Being Human Clothing, the clothing line founded by Bollywood star Salman Khan, is growing its presence in Bangladesh by adding two more outlets in Dhaka and Chattogram.







Renowned Indian actor Arbaaz Khan will inaugurate the second outlet located at House No. 36, Road No. 16 (Old-27) in Dhanmondi, Capital tomorrow (Friday).







Arbaaz Khan will be accompanied by his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri and the Chief Operating Officer of Being Human Clothing, Vivek Sandhwar.





Consecutively, the third outlet will be inaugurated at Label-2, 5, Rahim's Plaza de CPDL, Zakir Hossain Road, Khulshi, Chattogram on April 9.





On September 14 of last year, the company 'Being Human Clothing' established itself in Bangladesh by launching its first store in Banani.







CrimsonCup Bangladesh's co-owners Rehan Rahman and Mohaimin Mostafa have taken the franchise rights to this well-known clothing company.







They also possess a number of other well-known companies.





As an exclusive event, Being Human Clothing Bangladesh is offering free bracelets for the first 25 customers at the Dhanmondi outlet.







For the Chittagong outlet, Being Human Clothing Bangladesh is offering free signed caps from Salman Khan for the first 25 customers.