REVE Chat featured no 1 in European Business Review

REVE Chat, an AI-powered B2B SaaS company that provides a customer engagement platform, has been featured No. 1 as a Chatbot provider in European Business Review, a bi-monthly online journal that publishes global business insights.







The journal covered 10 best chatbot platforms where they recognized REVE Chat as the best ever AI chatbot platform for customer engagement, says a press release.





M. Rezaul Hassan, the CEO of REVE Group, said, "We are excited to be recognized by the global business portal European Business Review as the No. 1 AI-enabled chatbot provider.





Extra-ordinary team-efforts and our customers' trust in us have made this possible. And, this recognition will fuel us to pursue even more success both locally and globally."





Organizations from 30+ diversified industries like eCommerce, banking, education, real estate, technology, etc. across the world are using REVE Chat's platform for simplifying their customer communication.





Mexican government is enabling around 98 million internet users of the country to avail its services. Public Gold from Malaysia, Canadian Hearing Institute, Commercial Bank of Kuwait, Scotiabank from Canada, iNeuron from India are some of the mentionable global clients of REVE Chat.





Bangladeshi companies like 10 Minute School, Rokomari.com, Transcom Digital, Southeast Bank, LankaBangla Finance, Othoba.com etc. are already revolutionizing their customer communication through REVE Chat.