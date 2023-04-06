Ex-army man gets 101 products buying Walton fridge

Lance corporal (retd) Md. Mosharof Hossain from Jashore Sadar has got a total of 101 products for free after purchasing a Walton brand refrigerator.





Country's leading brand Walton is providing the facilities to its customers under the ongoing 'Digital Campaign Season-17'. Earlier, Jashim Uddin from Ramu Upazila of Cox's Bazar and Nazrul Islam from Morrelganj municipality of Bagerhat also got 101 houseful free products each buying Walton fridge.





Walton is conducting the 'Digital Campaign' across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customer database for delivering online-based swift and best after-sales service.







Various benefits are given to customers to ensure their spontaneous participation in this process. Under the campaign's Season-17, customers might get 101 houseful free products or cash vouchers of up to Tk. 1 lakh or sure gifts.





On Saturday (April 1, 2023), Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Deputy Managing Director Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Senior Executive Director popular actor Amin Khan and in-charge of Walton's Business Expansion section Mohammad Firoj Alam officially handed over 101 free products to Mosharof at a function held at Walton's distributors' showroom 'M/S Rupdia Electronics' at Janata Market of Rupdia area in the town, says a press release.





Narendrapur Union Parishad Chairman Razu Ahmed, former chairman Modasser Ali, union Awami League President Abul Kashem Biswas, noted businessman Faruq Hossain, Walton's Jashore zone area manager Sarwar Jahan were among others also present on the function. Lucky customer Mosharof Hossain is a resident of Ghuni village under Boshundia union.







He got retirement from the Bangladesh Army in 2003 and started readymade garments business. He has a showroom named 'Orna Ghor' at Rupida. He purchased a 348-liter refrigerator from the showroom on March 18.







He then received an SMS on his mobile phone from Walton with the notification of getting 101 free products upon registration of the fridge under digital campaign.





The 101 free products included Walton fridge, AC, smart TV, washing machine, air cooler, microwave and electric oven, ceiling, pedestal, tornado and rechargeable fans and rice cooker. Mosharof carried those products to his home loaded in a truck and his house is now full with Walton products.





Mosharof said that he has been using Walton products for a long time and his family members are very much happy after getting 101 products with purchasing only one fridge. He also thanked Walton authorities for running digital campaigns to give extra benefits to customers.





UP Chairman Razu Ahmed said that he is also using Walton products at him home and his office. All of the AC's used in his union parishad office are brought from Walton.





He said: "We are satisfied with the service of Walton products. I am calling upon you all to buy Walton products to keep money inside our country. Avoiding foreign products, we should use local products to develop country's economy more and more."