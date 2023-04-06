Citizens Bank inks refinancing deal with Bangladesh Bank

Citizens Bank PLC and Bangladesh Bank have signed an agreement for Refinancing Scheme Against Term Loans to Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium (CMSME) enterprises sector at Bangladesh Bank head office recently, says a press release.





Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO of Citizens Bank PLC and Mr. Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman, Director, SME and Special Programs Department, Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.







Under this agreement Citizens Bank can extend term loan facilities under "Refinancing Scheme to Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME) Sector." Other high officials of both the organizations were also present on the occasion.