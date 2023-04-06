IBBL holds Shariah supervisory meeting

Video
Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

A meeting of the Shariah Supervisory Committee of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) was held at virtual Platform recently, says a press release.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman of the Committee presided over the meeting.

Mufti Sayeed Ahmed, Vice Chairman and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of the committee along with other members attended the meeting.

 Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank also attended.


