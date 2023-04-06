Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 6 April, 2023, 11:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BAJUS proposes VAT, import duty cuts to revive jewellery industry

Published : Thursday, 6 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) on Tuesday proposed cuts in value-added tax (VAT) on gold, silver and diamond ornaments from the existing 5.0 per cent to 3.0 per cent.

Seeking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention in the development of the jewellery industry, BAJUS also demanded that the import duty on unrefined gold ore should be reduced to 1.0 per cent from 5.0 per cent to prevent gold smuggling and save foreign exchange reserves.

The proposals were placed at a pre-budget press conference at Bashundhara City Shopping Complex auditorium in the capital.

BAJUS President Sayem Sobhan Anvir and its Vice-President Md Reponul Hasan, among others, were present at the event while BAJUS Vice President Anwar Hossain presented a written statement.

Terming the jewellery sector as one of the age-old industries of the country, Anwar said the industry is now in dire straits.

Seeking the government's policy support, he said despite the immense potential, the industry is now under threat due to a lack of sound revenue management and policy support.

Taking those issues into consideration, BAJUS presented 12 proposals for inclusion in the national budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24.

It urged the government to distribute Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFD) in every registered jewellery institution to increase revenue income.

EFD machine is a user-friendly business device designed for issuing receipts/ invoices for the sale of goods or services.

Without ensuring setting up the EFD machine in every jewellery shop, one should not be harassed, the samity said.

Regarding partial gold ore, it called for reducing custom duty (CD) to 5.0 per cent from 10 per cent for import Registration Certificate (IRC) holders and VAT-compliant industries.

BAJUS also gave another proposal to fix the proposed duty rates of CD at 10 per cent and supplementary duty (SD) at 10 per cent on imported rough diamonds for diamond cutting and processing purposes.

It also called upon the government to provide a tax holiday for 10 years to the gold refinery or gold refining industry under section 46-(bb) (2) of the Income Tax Act.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB asks state banks to bring down NPLs below 10pc
Stocks flat as large-cap issues tumble
BGMEA joins global alliance seeking digital labeling
BIDA-DBCCI-LABCCI trade team to visit BENELUX, LA
BIAC signs MoU with Bhutan ADR Centre
MCCI ready to stand beside Bangabazar fire vistims
No immediate crisis, but tensions in BD financial sector looming: WB
Asia Foundation, BLF hold dialogue on worker-owner relations


Latest News
Musk's Twitter tags US radio NPR as 'state-affiliated'
Bangladesh unanimously elected to UN Commission on Status of Women
Professor Maksudur new DU proctor
Benzema hits treble as 'complete' Madrid smash Barca to reach Copa final
800,000 lose power as freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec
Dhaka’s air quality back to ‘unhealthy’ this morning
Nurul Alam Atique's 'Pyara Subash' at 45th Moscow Film Festival
President returns home from Singapore
BNP does not do politics for people: Quader
College girl found hanging in Barishal
Most Read News
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokia Afzal dies
Shop Owners’ Association demand Tk 700cr for Bangabazar businesses
Bangabazar fire: Smoke still found after 29 hours
BNP does not do politics for people: Quader
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: Formation of high-powered probe body ordered
Violence at Jerusalem mosque prompts fears of wider fighting
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft