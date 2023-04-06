ShopUp one of world’s most promising retail tech firm

ShopUp, Bangladesh's largest B2B commerce platform, has been named one of the 100 most promising private retail tech companies in the world by CB Insights.







The prestigious annual list recognizes companies that are using technology to help retailers create more connected and personalized experiences, driving efficiency and profitability, says a press release.





ShopUp's inclusion in the list is a testament to the company's efforts to digitize and modernize the retail space in Bangladesh.







The company has established a seamless network of small shops that currently serves 20 million people, ensuring access to food and essentials.





"We are honored to be recognized in a list full of global companies transforming retail markets," said Md. Raquibuddoula Chowdhury, Director of Brands & Communications at ShopUp.





"This accolade will inspire us further in the journey of building a seamless network capable of serving 80 million people."





ShopUp's platform provides small retailers with access to sourcing, financing, and logistics, helping them to grow their businesses by partnering with mills and manufacturers and connecting them to small shops.