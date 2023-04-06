BCMEA re-elects President, General Secy for 2023-24 Md. Shirajul Islam Mollah, Managing Director of China-Bangla Ceramic Ind. Ltd. has been re-elected as the President of the Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) for the 4th consecutive term for the year 2023 and 2024.





Irfan Uddin, Director of FARR Ceramics Ltd. has been re-elected as the General Secretary of the Board for the same term.





Moynul Islam, Vice Chairman of Monno Ceramic Ind. Ltd. has been re-elected as the Senior Vice President, and Md. Mamunur Rashid, Additional Managing Director of Monalisa Ceramic (BD) Ltd.





has also been elected as the Senior Vice President for the same tenure, said a press release on Tuesday.





The election to the BCMEA was held yesterday in accordance with the Trade Organizations Act and in presence of the election board Chairman, Mohammed Humayun Kabir, and election board member, Mahbub-Ur-Rahman (Ratan).





The newly elected Vice Presidents are: Engr. Ruslan Nasir, Deputy Managing Director of Mir Ceramic Ltd., Abdul Hakim Sumon, Managing Director of Excellent Tiles Ind. Ltd., Tanvir Ahmed, Managing Director of Sheltech Ceramics Ltd., and Sifat E Arman, Director of Bangladesh Hardland Ceramics Co. Ltd.







Other newly elected Directors for the BCMEA are: S. M. Faruqi Hasan, Chairman of Protik Fine Ceramics Ltd., Md. Shamsul Huda, Managing Director of Greatwall Ceramic Ind. Ltd., Farian Yousuf, Managing Director of Paragon Ceramic Ind. Ltd. and Ayesha Sanaa Asif Tabani, Director of Mirpur Ceramic Works Ltd.