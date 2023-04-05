Video
Bangabazar fire incident suspicious: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Tuesday that the fire incident of Bangabazar is suspicious.

In a statement, Mirza Fakhrul said, due to the indifference and lack of accountability of the current ruling party, such kinds of devastative incidents are happening frequently.

Fakhrul complained that no actions were taken after investigating such incidents happened in the past. That is why such incidents happen one after another and the government is also unable to ensure safety of the people and their assets."

Expressing concern over the incident of fire in Bangabazar before Eid, BNP Secretary General said that the small businessmen and shopkeepers have fallen into extreme uncertainty.

Mirza Fakhrul urged the government to give them proper compensation. He also demanded a fair and impartial investigation of the incident.



