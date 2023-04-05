Fear grips owners if they would get back their shops now

The traders and shop owners of burnt Bangabazar market are in fear of repaying the loan and getting back the ownership of their burnt shops.



Ismail Hossain is deeply concerned about how to repay his bank loan. He had two shops named Jihan Garments and Russell Fashion in Bangbazar. With Eid ahead, he took a loan of Tk 40 lakh and loaded garments in those shops. Both shops were burnt to ashes.



Ismail was sitting next to the Fire Service vehicle at the scene. When Daily Observer correspondent spoke to him, he got a little excited and said, "Brother, don't ask me anything, I've lost everything. I have nothing left."



His mother Rohima Khatun, who was standing next to him, said Ismail took a loan of Tk 40 lakh and bought garments for the Eid season sale. It was all over in one night. Now how will he repay his loan?"



Local traders of Bangabazar said there are four markets inside the Bangabazar complex. They are Bangabazar Market, Mahanagar Market, Adarsh Market and Gulistan Market. There are more than four thousand shops in these markets.



Annex Tower Market next to Bangabazar is seven floors. Several floors of it also caught fire. On its southern side is the Mahanagar complex. This two-storey market is made of tin. All have been burnt to ashes.



Just one year ago, 35-year-old Momen opened a shop in Bangabazar Shopping Complex by taking a loan.



But he lost everything in a moment in the massive fire that broke out at the clothing market on Tuesday morning.



Momen said, "I rushed to the market at 6:30am as soon as I came to know about it. But I could not enter. I stood and watched my source of livelihood burning down."



"My family of nine depends solely on my income. How can I pay for their expenses now?"



Shopkeepers are also in fear that they will not be able to start a new business soon in the place of the burnt shop.



Many businessmen who have been affected by the fire spoke to the Daily Observer. According to them, the real businessman did not get their shops back after the fire broke out in various markets in the past. Persons with political connection took them over.



Businessmen are concerned to start a business quickly for their livelihood. They want quick rehabilitation.



Bangladesh Shop Owners Association President Helal Uddin told the media, "Now the biggest fear in the minds of traders is whether they will get this place back or not. If they don't get their shop back, all avenues of their return will be closed."

Helal also said that he will discuss the matter with the government.



Rakib, a resident of old Dhaka Banshal area, was the owner of Anand Sari Ghar. He was standing helplessly in the area in front of the Annex Market.



Rakib said, "I had goods worth more than Tk one crore in my shop. Most of these goods are imported from India on the occasion of Eid. Wealth of crores of taka turned into ashes overnight."



Rakib also said Tk 15 lakh were burn to ashes in his cash box.



Rakib said, "Now our only fear is whether we will get the shop back or not. Can I start once over again? Because, where there was such a fire earlier, someone occupied it. Legal traders don't get shops."



Shafi Khan, the owner of two shops in Bangbazar, said, I am a retired police officer. I had these two shops to support me. With its rent and pension, I used to manage my house rent and family."



He said that now he cannot pay his house rent. He demanded the government to return the shops to the real shop owners as soon as possible.

