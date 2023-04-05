Tk 700cr demanded as compensation for Bangabazar fire



Bangladesh Shop Owners Association demanded Tk 700 crore to compensate loss caused by the massive fire incident of Bangabazar.

President of the association Helal Uddin made the demand on Tuesday after visiting the Bangabazar market.



He told reporters that, Ahead of the Eid around 5000 shops, mostly owned by small traders, were totally burnt in fire.



"All the shops were full of clothes and other products which were almost fully damaged. Goods of worth over Tk 2500 crore were damaged in the fire incident," he added.



Helal said, "These businessmen lost their all assets and capital. As the goods are burnt, now they have nothing. Now for them, we are demanding from the government Tk 700 crore initially to compensate the losses ahead of Eid."



