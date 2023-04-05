Video
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:22 AM
Inflation rises to 9.33pc in March, highest in 7 months

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Inflation rose to 9.33 percent, the highest in 7 months, the Planning Ministry said on Tuesday citing data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Inflation jumped to 8.78 percent in February, up from 8.57 percent in January, on a point-to-point basis, according to the BBS.

The higher inflation forces people reduce their consumption and fixed and limited income groups of people have to return home with less in shopping basket.

In the month of February, 8.19 percent of inflation was recorded in food and 9.98 percent in non-food products. At that time, there was a 7.98 percent inflation in food products and 9.61 percent in non-food products in the city.

Earlier in August last year, inflation rose to over 9 percent. That rate of inflation was the highest in the last 11.9 years (144 months). In May 2011, the highest rate of inflation was 10.20 percent. After that, inflation never exceeded 9 percent.

After August 2022, the inflation rate continued to decline again. In January this year, it decreased by 8.57 percent.

On the other hand, according to the latest estimates, inflationary pressure is still higher in rural areas than in urban areas.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

