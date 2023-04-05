

Infernal fire wipes out Bangabazar



Brig Gen Md Main Uddin, Director General (DG) of the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence, has cited three obstacles to bring the fire under control.



These were uncontrollable onlookers, inadequate amount of water, and blow of strong wind. Talking to reporters, he said the fire broke out at about 6:10am which brought under control at 12:36pm. Now the fire would not spread anymore.



The Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence DG said as many as 48 units of fire service worked to bring the fire under control. However, it would take some more time to extinguish the fire completely. "We will have to look into whether there is fire or not going to every shop," he said.



However, the fire was seen spreading to neighboring buildings as a result of strong winds. Flames could still be observed in various locations.



Expressing regret for the delay in extinguishing the fire, Brig Gen Md Main Uddin said they had to face great difficulties for unruly onlookers. "How the Fire Service would work? How would we go inside? We are working for you, but you have created a lot of obstacles for us."



Mentioning the inadequate amount of water to extinguish the fire, he said the Army and WASA brought water. On the other hand, wind was blowing strongly. Fire goes from one place to another place due to wind. Because of these reasons, dousing the fire was delayed.



Brig Gen Md Main Uddin said he had no information whether any one was injured in the fire. However, he said eight fire-fighters were injured in the incident. Two of them were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute. Their condition was serious as they received multiple burn injuries.



The devastating fire at the Bangabazar Shopping Complex may have burnt more than Tk 1,000 crore worth of investment into ashes, said the President of the Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity, the apex trade body of shop owners.



"The situation here is worse. All the stores in the tin-shed market have been burnt to ashes," said Md Helal Uddin, President of the Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity, from the spot.



The popular clothing market in the capital for retailers and wholesalers, the shop owners at Bangabazar had invested heavily to profit from the biggest shopping festival ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. All sorts of clothes, including saris, shirts, pants and salwar kameez, were sold there. Shoppers invested hundreds of crores of taka, Helal Uddin said.



In his guestimate, the amount of losses would be more than Tk 1,000 crore because of the fire, which had broken out Tuesday morning.



No casualties were reported in the fire that tore through the iconic market and was brought under control after more than six hours.



The fire service already formed a five-member probe committee to find out the cause of inferno, its Director General Brig Gen Md Main Uddin said while overseeing the firefighters' activities since morning.



A joint support team of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force were engaged to control the fire in the Bangabazar, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). An air force helicopter also joined the effort of containing the blaze, it said.



Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel, Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and local people, as well, worked to bring the fire under control.



The fire units were seen collecting water from a Dhaka University pond to avoid water crisis to douse the fire.



Some 12 people including four fire fighters were reportedly injured as six are in critical condition. Among the injured, one was admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and others to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).



Media reports also said the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit, engulfing shops of nearby Phulbaria Islamia markets and other buildings. The rescue teams were deployed to evacuate people and goods from the nearby households.



State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman on Tuesday said after determining the damages of the devastating Bangabazar inferno, the affected businessmen will be rehabilitated.



"After the investigation and determining the damages, the affected businessmen will be rehabilitated. Now, on behalf of the Ministry concerned, Tk 15,000 will be given to each injured person," he told journalists.



The State Minister was talking to the journalists after holding a meeting with Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on the Bangabazar inferno issue at DSCC's Buriganga Hall here.



"We have given instructions to the district administration from our ministry to pay Tk 15,000 to the injured immediately. A special team has been formed to treat the injured," Enamur added.



DSCC Mayor Taposh said that Bangabazar Market was declared risky by the corporation in 2019 and when the corporation took the initiative to construct a new building, the 'Market Samity' filed a writ petition before the High Court seeking a stay order against the construction of the new building and the court issued the stay order.



