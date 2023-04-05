Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:12 AM  Count : 328
Observer Online Sports Desk

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan celebrates after scoring 50 runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) (AP)

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan celebrates after scoring 50 runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) (AP)


Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the IPL here on Tuesday, reports PTI.

Chasing 162, Gujarat Titans (GT) were 54/3 inside the Powerplay but Sai Sudharsan anchored the chase with a fighting 48-ball 62 not out. He shared a match-winning 56-run unbroken stand with David Miller (31 not out; 16b) as they romped home with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8.

Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 162/8; 20 overs (David Warner 37, Sarfaraz Khan 30; Mohammed Shami 3/41, Rashid Khan 3/31, Alzarri Joseph 2/29) lost to Gujarat Titans 163/4 18.1 overs (Sai Sudharsan 62 not out, David Miller 31 not out) by six wickets.

END/SZA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Messi 'likely' to leave PSG at end of season
Two-down Bangladesh trail Ireland by 180 runs at stumps
Taijul five-for bowls Ireland out for 214 in 1st innings
Dhaka Test: Ireland win toss, opt for batting first
Shakib withdrew his name from IPL for National duty
Tigers face off Ireland for elusive Test victory
Injured Taskin ruled out of Ireland Test


Latest News
BGB man among two killed in Netrokona road accident
Ex-caretaker govt adviser Rokeya Afzal dies
Metro rail to operate for 6 hours from today
Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning
Clashes inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
JU student found hanging in dormitory room
Biden congratulates Britain's King Charles III, Jill to attend coronation
Trump pleads not guilty to criminal charges
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Most Read News
Bangabazar fire: '999' service temporarily suspended
Finland joins NATO in historic move, as Sweden waits
Fire spreads to nearby market of Bangabazar, water shortage hampering work
It takes one more hour to douse fire: Fire DG
Bangabazar fire under control after more than 6 hrs
Massive fire at Bangabazar market, 47 firefighting units working
Bangabazar still burning after 4 hours
RFL holds dealers’ conference in Turkey
Bangabazar fire: 8 injured in Fire Service HQ attack
Vehicle movement around Bangabazar market kept suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft