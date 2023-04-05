IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets



Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan celebrates after scoring 50 runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) (AP)

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the IPL here on Tuesday, reports PTI.



Chasing 162, Gujarat Titans (GT) were 54/3 inside the Powerplay but Sai Sudharsan anchored the chase with a fighting 48-ball 62 not out. He shared a match-winning 56-run unbroken stand with David Miller (31 not out; 16b) as they romped home with 11 balls to spare.



Earlier, Gujarat Titans came up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Delhi Capitals to 162/8.



Wily Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the pick of GT bowlers (3/31) while fiery pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) gave a fine start after skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 162/8; 20 overs (David Warner 37, Sarfaraz Khan 30; Mohammed Shami 3/41, Rashid Khan 3/31, Alzarri Joseph 2/29) lost to Gujarat Titans 163/4 18.1 overs (Sai Sudharsan 62 not out, David Miller 31 not out) by six wickets.



