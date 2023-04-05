Video
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:22 AM
EU lauds BD govt's progress

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

The European Union (EU) has transferred EUR 35 million (around Tk 3.5 crore) to the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) to advance the national social protection reforms, in line with the 2015 National Social Security Strategy and its action plans.

This payment was made against the government's progress in achieving agreed targets within the framework of the EU budget support operation (2019-2025) in social protection, amounting to EUR 247 million.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley said social protection is a human right and a major tool to tackle poverty and social exclusion.

"It is also a powerful socio-economic stabilizer and a key tool to build political stability," he said.

The Ambassador commended the important progress of the Bangladesh government in achieving the agreed budget support targets and especially the decision to increase investment in the early years and to develop a government-owned workers' database.

"Under the global challenging economic context, social protection expenses should not be relegated to the second plan. The EU will keep working hand in hand with the GoB to increase its domestic resource mobilization and strengthen a sustainable national social protection system to enhance people's resilience in times of crisis and shocks," he said.

Budget support is a means of delivering effective aid to partners' countries and of backing them to accelerate social reforms, based on their national and international commitments and priorities.    UNB


