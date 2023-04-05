Video
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023
1 in 6 affected by infertility around world: WHO

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

A large number of people are affected by infertility in their lifetime, according to a new report published on Tuesday by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Around 17.5 per cent of the adult population - roughly 1 in 6 worldwide - experience infertility, showing the urgent need to increase access to affordable, high-quality fertility care for those in need.

The new estimates show limited variation in the prevalence of infertility between regions.

The rates are comparable for high-, middle- and low-income countries, indicating that this is a major health challenge globally.

Lifetime prevalence was 17.8 per cent in high-income countries and 16.5% in low- and middle-income countries.
"The report reveals an important truth - infertility does not discriminate," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General at WHO.

"The sheer proportion of people affected shows the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy, so that safe, effective, and affordable ways to attain parenthood are available for those who seek it," he said.

Infertility is a condition of the male or female reproductive system, defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.

It can cause significant distress and stigma, affecting people's mental and psychosocial well-being.    UNB


