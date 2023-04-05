Video
Wednesday, 5 April, 2023, 11:22 AM
ACC arrests deputy tax commissioner in Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 5 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday arrested deputy tax commissioner of Rajshahi Tax Circle-13 Mohibul Islam Bhuiyan while he was allegedly taking bribe of Tk 10 lakh.

ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain disclosed the information to reporters at a press briefing held in front of the ACC office on Tuesday.

The secretary said that deputy director Aminul Islam arrested the tax commissioner from the tax building located in Helenabad area of Rajshahi.

He also said that Mohibul demanded Tk 60 lakh in bribe promising exemption from the complaint of low tax assessment.

According to the complaint, a citizen filed his return for the tax year 2022-2023 under universal self-assessment mode.

But Mohibul demanded Tk 60 lakh by threatening to file a case against the complainant under section 93 of Income Tax Ordinance, 1984 to re-open the return of five years from 2018-19 to 2022-23 tax year.

As the complainant did not agree to pay the bribe, the accused issued a notice in the name of the main complainant on March 8 and continued demanding the bribe.

ACC Rajshahi district office filed a case against Mohibul, said the secretary.    UNB


